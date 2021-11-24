 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Power-Ranking the Things We Are NOT Thankful For

Danny, Danny, and Craig rank the biggest fantasy fails of the season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


We power-rank everything in the 2021 fantasy football season we are not thankful for. Later, we get some listener emails and hold Fantasy Court.

Sign up to play against us in our new FanDuel daily fantasy contest HERE!

Power Hour (2:03)
Listener Emails (43:14)
Fantasy Court (48:09)

Sign up to compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel here.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

