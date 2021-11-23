 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Jones Is the NFL’s Worst Quarterback. Plus: Best Wild-Card Teams and NFL Thanksgiving Stories.

Jason, James, Ryan, and Kevin break down the latest in football

By Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier, and Kevin Clark
New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan are joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark (Slow News Day) to dissect the Bucs’ dominating MNF win over the Giants and Daniel Jones’s lackluster performance this season. Then they share their reactions to the news of Taysom Hill’s and Courtland Sutton’s lucrative new contracts (17:43) and discuss the scariest wild-card teams, Jonathan Davis, and the QB play of Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield. (26:46) Finally, James and Ryan share stories about being NFL players on Thanksgiving and highlight the release of Ryan’s new book, The Walking Miracle. (49:25)

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Special Guest: Kevin Clark
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

