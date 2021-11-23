Daniel Jones Is the NFL’s Worst Quarterback. Plus: Best Wild-Card Teams and NFL Thanksgiving Stories.



Jason, James, and Ryan are joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark (Slow News Day) to dissect the Bucs’ dominating MNF win over the Giants and Daniel Jones’s lackluster performance this season. Then they share their reactions to the news of Taysom Hill’s and Courtland Sutton’s lucrative new contracts (17:43) and discuss the scariest wild-card teams, Jonathan Davis, and the QB play of Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield. (26:46) Finally, James and Ryan share stories about being NFL players on Thanksgiving and highlight the release of Ryan’s new book, The Walking Miracle. (49:25)

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier

Special Guest: Kevin Clark

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

