Joanna and Sean rejoin to discuss the sixth episode of this season of Succession, “What It Takes.” They break down all of the spectacular moments the Roys display and the desperation of Kendall (02:10). Later Joanna sits down with Tom himself, Matthew Macfadyen, to discuss this pivotal episode and what it took to capture Tom’s performance (64:40)

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Matthew Macfadyen

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Subscribe: Spotify