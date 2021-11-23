 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Giants Are Nothing but Pain

John and Danny Heifetz get into why this coaching staff and front office have done little to nothing right over the years, discuss Daniel Jones’s future, and react to a bunch of calls

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
AP Images


JJ was live on Spotify Greenroom with Danny Heifetz to react to the Giants’ embarrassing performance against the Bucs on Monday Night Football. They got into why this coaching staff and front office have done little to nothing right over the years, discussed Daniel Jones’s future, and responded to a bunch of calls.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Danny Heifetz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Buy or Sell Pandemic Trends: Peloton, Movie Theaters, Masks, and More!

Amanda Mull joins the show to discuss which pandemic trends will continue heading into 2022

By Derek Thompson

How Jim Mora’s Iconic “Playoffs” Rant Lives on, 20 Years Later

In November 2001, the Colts coach turned a run-of-the-mill postgame press conference into a clip that would live on for at least the next two decades. But what exactly was Mora upset about? And why is his quote so lasting?

By Danny Heifetz

What the ‘Hawkeye’ Comic Tells Us About the Marvel Miniseries

Marvel Studios has a long history of tweaking comic book story lines for its own ends, but that isn’t the case for its latest release. So what is the blueprint that Matt Fraction and David Aja laid out?

By Joanna Robinson

NFL Power Rankings: The Colts Are Rounding Into Form

Indianapolis has dug itself out of a 0-3 hole and into the postseason picture. Plus: The Cardinals have weathered Kyler Murray’s injury and the 49ers are a sneaky NFC postseason contender.

By Danny Kelly

Must-Add Players for Week 12

Plus, Danny, Danny, and Craig recap injuries from Week 11

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!,’ and Our Top Five Feel-Good Movies

Plus, Mike Mills joins to discuss his new film ‘C’mon C’mon’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins