The Giants Are Nothing but Pain



JJ was live on Spotify Greenroom with Danny Heifetz to react to the Giants’ embarrassing performance against the Bucs on Monday Night Football. They got into why this coaching staff and front office have done little to nothing right over the years, discussed Daniel Jones’s future, and responded to a bunch of calls.

