Exploring ‘Cowboy Bebop’ With John Cho

Plus, Joanna and Mal discuss the difficulties of adapting the beloved property as well as the slight tweaks to the canon they enjoyed

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
AP


Joanna and Mal take to space for a dive into the Netflix adaptation of anime Cowboy Bebop. They discuss the difficulties of adapting the beloved property as well as the slight tweaks to the canon they enjoyed (01:33). Later, Joanna is joined by actor John Cho to dive into his role playing the lead, Spike, and to discuss staying loyal to the fans of the original anime and even the cultural impact of Harold and Kumar (40:12).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: John Cho
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

