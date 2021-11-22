 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Packers Are Fine, but Are Bills in Trouble? Plus, Lakers’ Struggles and CFB Openings in Florida and Elsewhere.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on some big NFL Week 11 losses, including the Bills losing to the Colts, the Packers losing to the Vikings, and the Titans losing to the Texans, Chiefs-Cowboys, and more (0:32) before talking to Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the on-court incident between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, the Lakers’ 9-9 record, injury setbacks, the Western Conference, and more (11:50). Then Ryen talks with Fox Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman about Florida firing head coach Dan Mullen, the coaching vacancies at USC and LSU, a look ahead to the CFP, and more (38:20). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Mike Trudell and Bruce Feldman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

