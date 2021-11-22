 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Few Positives in the Jets’ Loss, Disjointed Knicks, and a Giants-Bucs ‘MNF’ Preview

Plus, discussing NFL MVP futures odds and projecting the college football playoff

By John Jastremski
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


JJ opens with the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins in a game with very few positives other than the rookies (00:50) before getting to the Knicks’ loss to the Bulls and why this team has a lot to figure out as they head into a tough stretch of games (07:49). Then, he breaks down to the entire Week 11 NFL slate, including the game of the year on Sunday night and some surprise teams who are making playoff pushes (13:03). Next, he reacts to some listener voicemails (24:25) before chatting with Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds about NFL MVP futures and who he likes to make the CFB playoff (39:40). Finally, he previews the Giants-Bucs game on Monday night (52:33).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Harry Gagnon
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

