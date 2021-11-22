 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pie Opinion Is Fact: The Grand Finale

Dave and Chris reveal the winner of the Autumnal American Pie of the Year

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
American Thanksgiving Meal Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images


The thrilling, shocking conclusion has arrived—Round 4 of the quest to discover the Autumnal American Pie of the Year. But before revealing our winner, we discuss Dave’s latest Thanksgiving gambit, a forgotten mother sauce, 14-hour hot-sauce fevers, second-degree cheese-fry burns on date night, flat-earther pie preferences, the limits of the sweet-salty paradigm, making every month pie month, the most beautiful pie Chris has ever seen, the one pie Dave’s family ate in its entirety, sugar-acid key-lime alchemy, a buttermilk-raspberry trip beyond the pie horizon, cannoli vampirism, and Dave finally praising the Bay Area.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

