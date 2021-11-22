Will the Bears Ever Change? Plus: Stories of Calling in Sick, and the Bulls Put the Kids to Bed.



Jason opens the show by dissecting Chicago’s awful loss to Baltimore. More questionable clock management and suspect game-planning have the Bears sitting at 3-7. Jason wonders if things will ever change at Halas Hall (0:10). Lamar Jackson’s illness had us wondering, “What is your craziest story of calling off work?” Your responses did not disappoint (21:00). The Bulls continue to impress, as they sit at 12-5 on top of the Eastern Conference, following a big win at home over the Knicks on Sunday night (35:30). Jason highlights Zach LaVine playing good basketball while battling through his thumb injury, and how the Bulls have elevated their play on the defensive end.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

