‘The Wheel of Time’ Premiere With Zach Baron and Rafe Judkins



Mal and Jo sit down to talk about the massive three-episode premiere of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series on Prime. They are joined by GQ’s Zach Baron to talk about the beloved fantasy novels that inspired Amazon Prime’s new show, adapting fantasy tales in the Game of Thrones age, and more (03:35). Then, they speak with The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins about bringing the books to life, fan theories from the premiere, Survivor, and more (81:33).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Zach Baron and Rafe Judkins

Producers: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

