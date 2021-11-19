Teams Who Will Change QBs Next Season, Jon Vilma on Mac Jones, and ‘The Debt Trap’ Author Josh Mitchell



Russillo shares his thoughts on which NFL teams he thinks will be looking to move on from their starting QBs next season (0:48). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports about Patriots QB Mac Jones and OC Josh McDaniels’s recent success, identifying and exploiting weaknesses of a defense, the role of a defensive captain, stories about playing against Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson’s return to the Seahawks, and more (17:20). Next, Ryen is joined by author Josh Mitchell to discuss his book The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe (38:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Jonathan Vilma and Josh Mitchell

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS