Teams Who Will Change QBs Next Season, Jon Vilma on Mac Jones, and ‘The Debt Trap’ Author Josh Mitchell

Ryen also talks to Vilma about the role of a defensive captain, playing against Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson’s return to the Seahawks, and more

By Ryen Russillo
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on which NFL teams he thinks will be looking to move on from their starting QBs next season (0:48). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports about Patriots QB Mac Jones and OC Josh McDaniels’s recent success, identifying and exploiting weaknesses of a defense, the role of a defensive captain, stories about playing against Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson’s return to the Seahawks, and more (17:20). Next, Ryen is joined by author Josh Mitchell to discuss his book The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe (38:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jonathan Vilma and Josh Mitchell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

