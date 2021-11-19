 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why are the Jets Starting Joe Flacco? Plus, Another Bad Knicks Loss and Week 11 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno.

JJ also checks in with Jason Katz for fantasy football advice and talks weekend NFL odds with handicapper Art DiCesare

By John Jastremski
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


JJ opens with a theory as to why Joe Flacco is starting for the Jets this Sunday (00:00), plus Julius Randle struggles in another bad Knicks loss (00:00) and the Patriots look like the real deal (00:00). Next, JJ reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (00:00) before Old School vs. New School Week 11 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (00:00). And finally, he closes it out with some more Week 11 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (00:00) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (00:00). We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Big E and Drew McIntyre Join ‘MackMania’ Before ‘Survivor Series’

Plus, Evan has a special predictions segment at the end of the show

By Evan Mack

Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani Win MVPs. Plus: Why Is Everyone So Mad About Corbin Burnes?

Baumann and Kram also run through a series of news items that have dropped in the last week, including the Mets finally hiring a GM while letting Noah Syndergaard walk

By Michael Baumann and Zach Kram

‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets—Week 11

Plus, offering up our favorite long-shot bets for the weekend

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

We Have to Talk About Inflation

Ben Carlson and Michael Batnick join the show to discuss rising prices, the Great Resignation, and labor shortages

By Derek Thompson

The Harry Styles Concert, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, and ‘The Princess Switch 3’

Plus, debating the best Thanksgiving side dishes

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘King Richard’ and Top Five Sports Movies With Bill Simmons

Sean is also joined by ‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green to discuss how he became involved in the project, working closely with Will Smith, and the lineage of sports movies that influenced his approach to directing this film

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins