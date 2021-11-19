‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets—Week 11



We run through last second injury updates from the week before pitching each other our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets.

Finally, we introduce our new FanDuel daily fantasy contest! Sign up to play against us HERE!

News (2:01)

Prop Bets (10:22)

Long-Shot Bets (51:25)

NEW Listener League (59:21)

Don’t forget to sign up and compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel HERE.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts