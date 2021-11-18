 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Long Shot Takes the Crown

Dave, Chris, and Noelle also take a glimpse into Dave’s vast Basque Rolodex, a prophecy fulfilled, buying a 14-pound serrano ham from Costco, the eternally unsolved croissant conundrum, and dubious expat accents

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Spanish Jamon Serrano or Ham in a restaurant. Photo by: VWPICS/Nano Calvo/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


At last, we answer America’s burning question: Who won the Pronunciation Bee? And then: a glimpse into Dave’s vast Basque Rolodex, a prophecy fulfilled, buying a 14-pound serrano ham from Costco, the eternally unsolved croissant conundrum, dubious expat accents, a supercomputer-fueled rumination on holiday homecomings, Proustian trauma, Christmas in the Philippines, Chris’s skin care routine, winning Friendsgiving with a gravy thermos, and Antarctic ice-sampling missions into the depths of the parental fridge.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Jeffrey Wright on ‘The French Dispatch,’ Tweeting the News, and Playing Colin Powell

Wright also dishes on the details of a Wes Anderson script and finding inspiration in James Baldwin

By Bryan Curtis

‘Tiger King’ Is Back. It Never Really Went Away.

The original ‘Tiger King’ was a pandemic sensation. Twenty months later, Netflix has returned with its sequel—and everything about this universe remains just as strange and sordid as ever.

By Claire McNear

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 9

Tyson and Riley are joined by Washington Post TikTok creator Dave Jorgenson to unravel a wild episode

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

The Warriors Got Back on Top by Evolving Their Title-Winning Template

Teams across the NBA emulated Golden State’s style after its five-Finals run. After taking two seasons to reload, the Warriors now look like an even better version of their original blueprint.

By Kevin O'Connor

Curry and the Warriors Torch the Nets, and the Hawks’ Early Issues

The guys also give their thoughts on the muddled Western Conference

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Snoop Dogg: ‘Doggystyle’ | Vol. 2 Ep. 9

Jinx and Shea discuss how Snoop helped pioneer a new sound for West Coast rap with Dr. Dre, who had the best guest verse, and how the East and West Coast beef added to the legacy of this timeless album

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins