A Long Shot Takes the Crown

At last, we answer America’s burning question: Who won the Pronunciation Bee? And then: a glimpse into Dave’s vast Basque Rolodex, a prophecy fulfilled, buying a 14-pound serrano ham from Costco, the eternally unsolved croissant conundrum, dubious expat accents, a supercomputer-fueled rumination on holiday homecomings, Proustian trauma, Christmas in the Philippines, Chris’s skin care routine, winning Friendsgiving with a gravy thermos, and Antarctic ice-sampling missions into the depths of the parental fridge.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
