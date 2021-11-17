 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer and Midnight Misses: ‘Spider-Man 3’

Van and Charles react to the latest Marvel trailer before playing a game of “What Did You Mean by That?” with quotes from Tom Holland

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Sony Pictures


The Midnight Boys are back to discuss the long-awaited full trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Charles’s six sinister theories about the new movie (04:21). They also play a game of “What Did You Mean by That?” with quotes from Tom Holland (24:36). Later they do the first Midnight Misses with Spider-Man 3 (42:52).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Movies

The Latest

Can Anyone Be Great in 2021? Lessons From the Chiefs and Cowboys.

Kevin is joined by Eric Eager and Nate Taylor to discuss Patrick Mahomes’s season and what to expect from the Chiefs moving forward

By Kevin Clark

The Physically Married SGG! Plus Bianca and Montez Ford

The guys reveal their strong feelings about ‘Full Gear’ before previewing Survivor Series

By Peter Rosenberg

Are the Warriors Really This Good? Plus, Saban and Masters Stories With Tom Rinaldi, and ‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter

Ryen also talks to Rinaldi about the latter’s long tenure at ESPN, ‘College GameDay,’ the U.S. Open and the Masters, Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ and more

By Ryen Russillo

Which Defenses Will Stand Strong in Week 11?

Warren and Ben also share a breakdown of which lines have the most value and give a ‘TNF’ preview

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

CeCe Winans’s Everlasting Love

Danyel Smith takes us all to church with none other than thee legend CeCe Winans, who discusses the power of gospel and her friendship with Whitney Houston

By Danyel Smith

Taysom Hill Was Supposed to Be the Saints’ Future. Why Is He Backing Up Trevor Siemian?

For years, Sean Payton has raved about the potential of his team’s do-everything super backup. But now the Saints need Hill more than ever—and he’s hardly even part of the game plan.

By Rodger Sherman