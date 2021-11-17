‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer and Midnight Misses: ‘Spider-Man 3’

The Midnight Boys are back to discuss the long-awaited full trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Charles’s six sinister theories about the new movie (04:21). They also play a game of “What Did You Mean by That?” with quotes from Tom Holland (24:36). Later they do the first Midnight Misses with Spider-Man 3 (42:52).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
