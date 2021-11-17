 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Are the Warriors Really This Good? Plus, Saban and Masters Stories With Tom Rinaldi, and ‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter

Ryen also talks to Rinaldi about the latter’s long tenure at ESPN, ‘College GameDay,’ the U.S. Open and the Masters, Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ and more

By Ryen Russillo
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ 12-2 start to the NBA season (0:33) before talking with legendary reporter Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports about his long tenure at ESPN, College GameDay, the U.S. Open and the Masters, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, and more (12:17). Then, the creator of the Starz crime drama Hightown, Rebecca Cutter, returns to discuss Season 2, balancing character arcs, leading a writers’ room, and more (49:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:32).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tom Rinaldi and Rebecca Cutter
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

