Are the Warriors Really This Good? Plus, Saban and Masters Stories With Tom Rinaldi, and ‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ 12-2 start to the NBA season (0:33) before talking with legendary reporter Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports about his long tenure at ESPN, College GameDay, the U.S. Open and the Masters, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, and more (12:17). Then, the creator of the Starz crime drama Hightown, Rebecca Cutter, returns to discuss Season 2, balancing character arcs, leading a writers’ room, and more (49:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:32).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tom Rinaldi and Rebecca Cutter
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS