Power Ranking Our Last-Second Trade Deadline Advice



It’s last call before the trade deadline, so we power-rank our top advice for the players to move on from, trade for, or trade away. We finish the show by answering an entertaining bunch of listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.

Sign up to play against us in our new FanDuel daily fantasy contest HERE!

Power Hour (2:31)

Listener Emails (25:24)

Fantasy Court (41:08)

Sign up and compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel here.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts