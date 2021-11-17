 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Power Ranking Our Last-Second Trade Deadline Advice

The guys also answer an entertaining bunch of listener emails and hold Fantasy Court

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images


It’s last call before the trade deadline, so we power-rank our top advice for the players to move on from, trade for, or trade away. We finish the show by answering an entertaining bunch of listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.

Power Hour (2:31)
Listener Emails (25:24)
Fantasy Court (41:08)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

