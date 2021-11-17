Mets Lose Syndergaard With Sean Fennessey, Plus World Series Champion Johnny Damon



JJ opens with the Mets losing Noah Syndergaard to the Angels (01:24), the Nets getting blown out by an impressive Warriors team (08:43), and why Rex Ryan looks bad calling out Jets head coach Robert Saleh (12:35). Then he chats with The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey for more on the Mets losing Syndergaard, Mike White crashing down to earth for the Jets, and his outlook on the Knicks early in the season (16:58). Next, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (38:21) before chatting with former Yankee and World Series champion Johnny Damon about his highs and lows in New York, the rivalry with the Red Sox, and more (58:47). And finally, he closes it out with Sports Illustrated’s Matt Ehalt talking World Series and NFL MVP futures (85:37).

