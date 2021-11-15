Problematic NFL Officiating and Looking at Underdogs’ Historic Pace



This week, Warren and Chris discuss the Bills, Cowboys, and Chiefs all bouncing back this week and what to expect from each moving forward (1:00). Then Warren lays into the officiating following another questionable roughing-the-passer call in the Saints-Titans game (18:00). Plus, they talk about the persistent issues with the Chargers offense (34:00) and take a look at how underdogs have performed this year (40:00). They close with a preview of MNF (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

