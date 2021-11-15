Week 10 Recap: Patriots Dominate Browns, Washington Upsets Tampa Bay, and Cam Newton Returns



Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss Mac Jones’s impressive performance in a win over the Browns, the Chiefs offense getting back on track, the Washington Football Team beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and much more (1:26). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the Chargers losing to the Vikings at home as well as Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers in their road win over the Cardinals (1:29:07).

Host: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz

Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

