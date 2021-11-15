 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 10 Recap: Patriots Dominate Browns, Washington Upsets Tampa Bay, and Cam Newton Returns

The crew also discusses the Chargers losing to the Vikings at home

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss Mac Jones’s impressive performance in a win over the Browns, the Chiefs offense getting back on track, the Washington Football Team beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and much more (1:26). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the Chargers losing to the Vikings at home as well as Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers in their road win over the Cardinals (1:29:07).

Host: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

