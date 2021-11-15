The End of the Mike White Fairy Tale and the Knicks’ Lineup Issues



JJ opens with the clock striking midnight for Magic Mike White after another horrific Jets performance and why he expects to see Zach Wilson back next week (00:54). Then, he touches on the Knicks and why they have a problem with their starters, Julius Randle, and the competitive Eastern Conference (08:30). Then the radio voice of the Jets, Bob Wischusen, stops by for more on a very disappointing performance, plus he talks a little college football as well (13:33). Next, JJ reacts to the rest of the Sunday slate (31:28) before reacting to some listener voicemails (46:31). Finally, friend of the show and big Bills fan Mike Carver hops on to throw some more cold water on the Jets and Mike White, discuss which AFC team scares him the most, and break down the Islanders early in the season (64:43).

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Bob Wischusen and Mike Carver

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

