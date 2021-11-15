 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The End of the Mike White Fairy Tale and the Knicks’ Lineup Issues

Plus, Bob Wischusen and Mike Carver join to talk Jets

By John Jastremski
JJ opens with the clock striking midnight for Magic Mike White after another horrific Jets performance and why he expects to see Zach Wilson back next week (00:54). Then, he touches on the Knicks and why they have a problem with their starters, Julius Randle, and the competitive Eastern Conference (08:30). Then the radio voice of the Jets, Bob Wischusen, stops by for more on a very disappointing performance, plus he talks a little college football as well (13:33). Next, JJ reacts to the rest of the Sunday slate (31:28) before reacting to some listener voicemails (46:31). Finally, friend of the show and big Bills fan Mike Carver hops on to throw some more cold water on the Jets and Mike White, discuss which AFC team scares him the most, and break down the Islanders early in the season (64:43).

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Bob Wischusen and Mike Carver
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

