Discussing ‘Hawkeye’ With Matt Fraction

Joanna Robinson is joined by Charles Holmes to give some history and background about Matt Fraction’s comic run of Hawkeye that inspired and influenced the upcoming Disney+ show (01:34). Later Joanna is joined by Fraction to talk about his involvement in the upcoming show, the latest Dune film, and consulting with Disney (22:09).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Charles Holmes
Guest: Matt Fraction
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
