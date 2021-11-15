Pie Opinion Is Fact, Vol. 3

POIF Part 3 is here, and the gang is in very deep. After a brief check-in with KCRW’s pie-contest maven, Evan Kleiman (5:20), we get into our tasters’ pie-zonked responses to the mail-order barrage (11:05). Featuring discussion of Dave’s sole pie-making attempt, a journey beyond the Interstellar-inspired pie horizon, mincemeat disappointment, eating key lime pie in South Beach, #pielife vs. #vanlife, and Oakland’s great Lois the Pie Queen.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio and Evan Kleiman
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
