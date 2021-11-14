Holloway Wins a War, Yair Gets Respect, and Herb Dean Falters Again



After another crazy night of fights, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Greenroom to react to a very entertaining featherweight bout between fan favorite Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The guys begin by discussing their respect for Rodriguez, Holloway’s insane offensive output, and Conor McGregor’s sudden interest in Holloway. Plus, Herb Dean’s mishap in the co-main event (20:18) and calls featuring a McGregor impression, The Ultimate Fighter news, and another 10-7 for Heelwani (37:39).

Next Greenroom: Thursday, Dec. 2, to preview Font vs. Aldo. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today to join the guys live.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

