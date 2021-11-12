 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 10 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots, Titans vs. Saints, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven dissect the biggest matchups of the week and highlight the Games That Need Games

By Mike Itchue
New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 10 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Dolphins’ big Thursday night upset over the Ravens. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Browns-Patriots and Titans-Saints, and highlight the Games That Need Games with emphasis on Packers-Seahawks and Falcons-Cowboys. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 10 slate.

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

