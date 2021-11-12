Building Week 10 Betting Cards and Discussing the Best Thanksgiving Pies

This week, Warren and Joe go over their betting cards, beginning with Saints-Titans, and talk about the impact that Alvin Kamara’s potential absence could have on the game (6:00). Then, they move on to Sunday Night Football and wonder whether the Chiefs offensive line can slow down the Raiders’ front four (20:00). Plus, betting advice for Browns-Patriots (31:00), Vikings-Chargers (41:00), and an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics (1:01:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
