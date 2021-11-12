 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Building Week 10 Betting Cards and Discussing the Best Thanksgiving Pies

Plus, there’s an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


This week, Warren and Joe go over their betting cards, beginning with Saints-Titans, and talk about the impact that Alvin Kamara’s potential absence could have on the game (6:00). Then, they move on to Sunday Night Football and wonder whether the Chiefs offensive line can slow down the Raiders’ front four (20:00). Plus, betting advice for Browns-Patriots (31:00), Vikings-Chargers (41:00), and an all-underdog edition of House’s Exotics (1:01:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

