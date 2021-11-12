Super Bowl Team Draft, Adam Amin on the Bulls, Plus Ben Solak on Whether Twitter Is Smarter Than NFL Coaches

Ryen opens by drafting teams that can win the Super Bowl with Kyle and Ceruti (0:30). Then, he chats with the play-by-play voice of the Bulls, Adam Amin, about how Chicago’s offseason moves have panned out, what realistic expectations should be after the team’s hot start, and what’s going on with Scottie Pippen right now (12:14). Next, The Ringer’s Ben Solak stops by to talk about what’s wrong with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, Odell to the Rams, and why so many people on Twitter think they’re smarter than coaches and front offices (49:30). And finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:23:33).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Adam Amin and Ben Solak
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
