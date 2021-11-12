 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets for Week 10

Plus, the guys discuss the Rams picking up Odell Beckham Jr.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images


We discuss the Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr. before pitching one another on our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets, including our new moonshot bet of the week.

Odell Beckham Jr. (1:10)
Prop Bets (9:09)
Long-Shot Bets (49:31)
NEW Listener League (60:05)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

