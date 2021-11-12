 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Return of Mike White, Knicks Concerns, and Week 10 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno

Plus, JJ closes things out with some more Week 10 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz

By John Jastremski
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


JJ opens with the Dolphins upset over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football (00:54) before getting to why Mike White has to be the Jets quarterback until further notice (04:13). Then, he gets into the Yankees controversial interest in Carlos Correa (08:42) and why he’s a little concerned with the Knicks early in the season (13:37). Next, JJ reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (18:47) before Old School vs. New School Week 10 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (39:01). Finally, he closes it out with some more Week 10 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (72:26) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (88:53).

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

