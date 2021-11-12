The Return of Mike White, Knicks Concerns, and Week 10 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno



JJ opens with the Dolphins upset over the Ravens on Thursday Night Football (00:54) before getting to why Mike White has to be the Jets quarterback until further notice (04:13). Then, he gets into the Yankees controversial interest in Carlos Correa (08:42) and why he’s a little concerned with the Knicks early in the season (13:37). Next, JJ reacts to a bunch of listener voicemails (18:47) before Old School vs. New School Week 10 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (39:01). Finally, he closes it out with some more Week 10 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (72:26) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (88:53).

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

