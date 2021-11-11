 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Disaster Strikes for Leon Edwards, Betting Big on Holloway, and a Greenroom Feel-Good Story

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the cancellation of the Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


With the highly anticipated Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight canceled, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy wonder what the UFC will do with the top of the welterweight division, particularly with regards to Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. Plus, a preview of Saturday night’s Max Holloway–Yair Rodriguez main event (26:35) and a slew of listener calls, including Energized Show’s story about Holloway and Conor McGregor, the continued feud between Killashaw and TST, and a new friendship between Sara Rose and Amber.

Next episode: Saturday, Nov. 13, following Holloway vs. Rodriguez. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today to join the guys live.

And remember to join in on our Greenroom community!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producers: Troy Farkas, Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

