Disaster Strikes for Leon Edwards, Betting Big on Holloway, and a Greenroom Feel-Good Story



With the highly anticipated Leon Edwards–Jorge Masvidal fight canceled, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy wonder what the UFC will do with the top of the welterweight division, particularly with regards to Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. Plus, a preview of Saturday night’s Max Holloway–Yair Rodriguez main event (26:35) and a slew of listener calls, including Energized Show’s story about Holloway and Conor McGregor, the continued feud between Killashaw and TST, and a new friendship between Sara Rose and Amber.

Next episode: Saturday, Nov. 13, following Holloway vs. Rodriguez. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today to join the guys live.

And remember to join in on our Greenroom community!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producers: Troy Farkas, Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify