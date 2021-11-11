Pork and Shrimp Are Best Friends



Dave and Chris welcome back chef Diep Tran to celebrate the treasured elixir that is Red Boat Fish Sauce before embarking on a whirlwind survey of their all-time favorite potluck play—Vietnamese summer rolls. Topics covered: the forbidden fruit of the kitchen, making mortadella in the garage with a buffalo chopper, first-press fish sauce, respect vs. fear on the way to embracing the funk, surf and turf vs. pork and shrimp, honey mustard vs. sweet and sour, the holy grail of no-dip rice paper, ordering head cheese over Instagram, eating alfalfa sprouts on the commune, and the Gene Hackman of flavors.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Diep Tran

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS