Danny Kanell on CFP Debates and the End of ‘Russillo & Kanell’

Russillo shares some NBA thoughts on the Hawks, Bulls, 76ers, and the Nikola Jokic–Markieff Morris melee (0:40). Then, Danny Kanell hops on to debate the latest College Football Playoff rankings, why he has Oklahoma so high, what to do with Cincinnati, and whether Alabama could get in with two losses. Plus he and Ryen revisit what it was like when Danny got laid off at ESPN and the end of Russillo & Kanell (17:25). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle close out Q2 of the QB stock game, and make their moves for Q3 (1:09:25), before Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:35).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Danny Kanell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
