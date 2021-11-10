Home Underdogs With the Biggest Value in Week 10

Warren and Ben begin this week by looking at Sunday night’s matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders and wondering whether the Vegas pass rush will be too much for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense (1:00). Next, they discuss how Trevor Siemian has played since becoming the New Orleans starter and how the Saints match up with the Titans (22:00). Plus, rapid-fire through the remaining slate (38:00) and a breakdown of Thursday night’s Ravens-Dolphins game
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
