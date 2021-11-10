FOUR-EVER Brandy | Chapter 23

This week, Black Girl Songbook is coming to you with an extra-special episode featuring the genius voice of Brandy. Host Danyel Smith is joined by the talented songstress herself to discuss her hit show Queens, her career behind the camera and the mic, the 24th anniversary of her role as Cinderella, and her one wish for her career as a young girl. And of course, Brandy talks about the strong sibling bond between her and her younger brother Ray J.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guests: Brandy
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest booking: Allyson Turner
Story consultant: Taj Rani
Sound design: DJ Steve Porter
Production supervision: Juliet Litman, Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel
