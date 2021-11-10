Goff’s B-Day Night at Bulls-Nets, Bears’ Silver Lining With Jim Trotter, Plus College Hoops With Stephen Bardo

Jason opens with his birthday night at Bulls-Nets including the impressive win and his viral moment with James Harden (00:32). Then, he breaks down the Bears’ loss on Monday Night Football, why he doesn’t want to blame the refs and why this was the game where Justin Fields’ talent was as clear as day (11:31). Next, Jason chats with NFL reporter Jim Trotter about his experiences covering the league, his thoughts on Justin Fields, and why he hopes the Bears don’t ruin him like many other quarterbacks that came before him (21:47). Finally, he closes it out with college basketball analyst Stephen Bardo discussing his time as a star at Illinois and his predictions for the Big 10 this season (1:11:51). We always want to hear from you! Leave Jason a message on the Listener Line at 773-359-3103.
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Jim Trotter and Stephen Bardo
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill
