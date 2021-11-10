 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Goff’s B-Day Night at Bulls-Nets, Bears’ Silver Lining With Jim Trotter, Plus College Hoops With Stephen Bardo

Jason also discusses his viral moment with James Harden

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images


Jason opens with his birthday night at Bulls-Nets including the impressive win and his viral moment with James Harden (00:32). Then, he breaks down the Bears’ loss on Monday Night Football, why he doesn’t want to blame the refs and why this was the game where Justin Fields’ talent was as clear as day (11:31). Next, Jason chats with NFL reporter Jim Trotter about his experiences covering the league, his thoughts on Justin Fields, and why he hopes the Bears don’t ruin him like many other quarterbacks that came before him (21:47). Finally, he closes it out with college basketball analyst Stephen Bardo discussing his time as a star at Illinois and his predictions for the Big 10 this season (1:11:51). We always want to hear from you! Leave Jason a message on the Listener Line at 773-359-3103.

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Jim Trotter and Stephen Bardo
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Chris Tannehill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Which Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?

Steven Ruiz and Diante Lee join Kevin to discuss contenders from each division

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz

The New-New-New Era Begins

Rosenberg, SGG, Dip, and Shoemaker talk about the recent WWE releases, way-too-early WrestleMania matchups, and things they love to complain about

By Peter Rosenberg

How Do Surprise Contenders Fit in to the Title-Race Hierarchy?

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls are championship contenders

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Danny Kanell on CFP Debates and the End of ‘Russillo & Kanell’

Plus, NBA tales from the couch and a QB Stock update

By Ryen Russillo

Home Underdogs With the Biggest Value in Week 10

Warren and Ben also look at the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders and wonder whether the Vegas pass rush will be too much for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

FOUR-EVER Brandy | Chapter 23

Danyel is joined by the talented songstress herself to discuss her hit show ‘Queens,’ her career behind the camera and the mic, the 24th anniversary of her role as Cinderella, and her one wish for her career as a young girl

By Danyel Smith