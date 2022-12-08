Berhalter Back for the USMNT? Plus, World Cup Quarterfinal Picks.

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr kick things off by recapping the knockout stage (2:28), discussing the importance of penalty kicks (6:29), and debating whether the United States should bring back Gregg Berhalter (8:14). Then, they preview this weekend’s quarterfinal games.
Croatia-Brazil — (21:44)
Netherlands-Argentina — (28:22)
Morocco-Portugal — (34:00)
England-France — (39:45)
They end the episode by sharing their confidence rankings to win the World Cup and the best bets (43:58).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
