Berhalter Back for the USMNT? Plus, World Cup Quarterfinal Picks.



Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr kick things off by recapping the knockout stage (2:28), discussing the importance of penalty kicks (6:29), and debating whether the United States should bring back Gregg Berhalter (8:14). Then, they preview this weekend’s quarterfinal games.

Croatia-Brazil — (21:44)

Netherlands-Argentina — (28:22)

Morocco-Portugal — (34:00)

England-France — (39:45)

They end the episode by sharing their confidence rankings to win the World Cup and the best bets (43:58).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

