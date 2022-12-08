 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Berhalter Back for the USMNT? Plus, World Cup Quarterfinal Picks.

Steve and Paul also make predictions for who will win the tournament

By Steve Ceruti
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr kick things off by recapping the knockout stage (2:28), discussing the importance of penalty kicks (6:29), and debating whether the United States should bring back Gregg Berhalter (8:14). Then, they preview this weekend’s quarterfinal games.

Croatia-Brazil — (21:44)
Netherlands-Argentina — (28:22)
Morocco-Portugal — (34:00)
England-France — (39:45)

They end the episode by sharing their confidence rankings to win the World Cup and the best bets (43:58).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Is It Ricky Starks’s Time to Shine?

‘The Masked Man’ serves up a laundry list of takes from David, Kaz, and a few others

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Titans Fire Their GM, Jimmy G’s Injury, and More NFL Headlines, With J.P. Acosta

Sheil and J.P. also examine the Lions’ chances at making the playoffs, dissect the Giants’ path to make the postseason, and look forward to the Week 14 slate

By Sheil Kapadia

Bomani Jones on Brittney Griner’s Release From Prison, the Current Voice of Professional Athletes, and What the Deion Sanders Move Means for College Recruiting

Plus, the guys discuss what it’s like to play overseas

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theory Extravaganza

Joanna and Mal are joined by television writer and podcast host Starlee Kine to go through each character grouping and discuss their predictions and the internet’s predictions

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Can Deion Sanders Show Colorado—and Major College Football—the Power of Prime?

Coach Prime won at Jackson State by being Deion. Now at Colorado, will his individual star power, recruiting prowess, and football expertise be enough to turn the Buffaloes into winners?

By Rodger Sherman

Jonathan Davies Chats With Jim Hamilton

‘The Rugby Pod’ is joined by Jonathan Davies to chat about his stellar career, life after rugby, and being one of the most recognized voices in the game

By The Rugby Pod