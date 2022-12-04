 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USA gets Van Gaaled, Argentina is alive!

Musa and Ryan discuss what the USMNT could’ve done better after being eliminated by the Netherlands

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


There’s only one place to begin, and that is with the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory over the USMNT. Musa and Ryan discuss how the Dutch won it, what the U.S. could’ve done better, and whether Gregg Berhalter coached this side to its potential (03:40), as well as the tactical battle with Louis van Gaal. The Netherlands will face Argentina in the quarterfinal, who eliminated Australia with a 2-1 win (23:41) that included Lionel Messi’s 789th career goal in his 1,000th game.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 4: ‘Holiday Harmony’

In a film obviously sponsored by iHeartRadio (and maybe Coldplay?), a singer finds herself—and love—in a small Oklahoma town

By Jodi Walker

The U.S. Crashes Out of the World Cup—but There’s Reason for Optimism

The difference in quality with the Dutch was not so much about technique or talent but poise and ruthlessness. Experience will fix that for this young U.S. core.

By Brian Phillips

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 3: ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’

In which Mario Lopez plays a dancer named Billy Holiday (and NO ONE talks about it)

By Jodi Walker

DeGrom Leaves the Mets for the Rangers

‘New York, New York’ offers immediate reaction to the news that the Metropolitans have lost their ace

By John Jastremski

‘Potomac’ Episode 8 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 9

All the Bravo news that’s fit to pod

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Breakup, and Justin Bieber’s Laugh

All this, plus some Spotify Wrapped self-analysis

By Amelia Wedemeyer, Liz Kelly, and 1 more