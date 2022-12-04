USA gets Van Gaaled, Argentina is alive!

There’s only one place to begin, and that is with the Netherlands’ 3-1 victory over the USMNT. Musa and Ryan discuss how the Dutch won it, what the U.S. could’ve done better, and whether Gregg Berhalter coached this side to its potential (03:40), as well as the tactical battle with Louis van Gaal. The Netherlands will face Argentina in the quarterfinal, who eliminated Australia with a 2-1 win (23:41) that included Lionel Messi’s 789th career goal in his 1,000th game.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
