The 2022 World Cup Epilogue



Now that the dust has settled on one of the greatest finals of all time, Musa and Ryan take a step back to discuss how they feel about the 2022 World Cup. They begin by chatting about what may go down as one of the most complex sporting events in modern times, the surrounding discourse, and what it may mean for future editions of the World Cup (03:36). In Part 2, they celebrate the players, moments, and stories they enjoyed, and they pick a team, coach, and goals of the tournament (23:13).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

