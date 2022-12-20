 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2022 World Cup Epilogue

Musa and Ryan discuss what may go down as one of the most complex sporting events in modern times

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images


Now that the dust has settled on one of the greatest finals of all time, Musa and Ryan take a step back to discuss how they feel about the 2022 World Cup. They begin by chatting about what may go down as one of the most complex sporting events in modern times, the surrounding discourse, and what it may mean for future editions of the World Cup (03:36). In Part 2, they celebrate the players, moments, and stories they enjoyed, and they pick a team, coach, and goals of the tournament (23:13).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

