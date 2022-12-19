 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Argentina Win the World Cup

Musa, Ryan, and Ian Wright chat about Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on the trophy he most wanted, how France will be back, the impressive performances of both sides, and lots of flowers for Lionel Scaloni

By Musa Okwonga, Ryan Hunn, and Ian Wright
Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images


It’s a Stadio x Wrighty’s House World Cup final crossover episode! Musa and Ryan are joined by Ian Wright to talk about Argentina winning the World Cup (05:33). They chat about Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on the trophy he most wanted, how France will be back, the impressive performances of both sides, and lots of flowers for Lionel Scaloni.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Ian Wright
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Our Most Anticipated Shows of 2023. Plus, Is the Sheridan-Verse Slipping?

Chris and Andy discuss ‘1923’ and ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ before sharing what shows they’re most excited for next year

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Elon Musk Versus Critics and Watching an Awesome World Cup Final

Plus, discussing a new documentary about Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires

Plus, talking John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions

Charles and Mallory share their thoughts on the latest adventure in Pandora

By Charles Holmes and Mallory Rubin

Week 15 NFL Recap, Jokic Pricing, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss why the Nuggets star’s cards are being undervalued

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Introducing the Inaugural Realys Awards With Jomi Adeniran

Logan, Raja, and Jomi Adeniran give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more