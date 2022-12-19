Argentina Win the World Cup

It’s a Stadio x Wrighty’s House World Cup final crossover episode! Musa and Ryan are joined by Ian Wright to talk about Argentina winning the World Cup (05:33). They chat about Lionel Messi finally getting his hands on the trophy he most wanted, how France will be back, the impressive performances of both sides, and lots of flowers for Lionel Scaloni.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guest: Ian Wright
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
