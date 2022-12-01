 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does the U.S. Have a Shot Against the Netherlands? Plus, Knockout Round Preview and Betting Tips.

Steve and Paul discuss the most surprising results of the tournament thus far, and more

By Steve Ceruti
Iran Football Fans Cheer Men’s National Team In World Cup Match Against USA Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr kick things off by discussing the most surprising results of the tournament thus far (1:00) and picking the team they have the most confidence in (4:00). Then, they recap USA’s victory over Iran (11:00) and share knockout round betting tips (20:00), before previewing the upcoming games.

U.S.-Netherlands - (24:00)
Australia-Argentina - (31:00)
Poland-France - (34:00)
Senegal-England (36:00)
Croatia-Japan - (40:00)
Spain-Morocco - (43:00)

Finally, they discuss updated futures odds (47:00) and share their best bets (53:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

