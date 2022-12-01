Japan and Morocco Take the Leap, Germany and Belgium Go Home



It’s Episode 300 of Stadio and this week we were treated to some chaos! Musa and Ryan react to Japan topping Group E by beating Spain 2-1, who also joined them in the second round (03:08). Germany went out (13:45), despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 in a game which saw Stephanie Frappart become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup game. They also chat about Morocco and Croatia progressing from Group F (20:31), as well as Belgium’s exit.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

