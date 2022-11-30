Australian Elation, Argentina Clicking Into Gear, and Mexico’s Dramatic Exit

Musa and Ryan begin with Australia advancing to the World Cup knockouts for the first time since 2006 (02:41), where they will face Argentina, who cruised through against Poland. Poland was saved by fewer yellow cards and a late Saudi Arabia goal, which eliminated a desperately unlucky Mexico (18:30). France will be waiting for them as they’ve rotated heavily after their defeat against Tunisia, having already topped the group.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
