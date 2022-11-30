 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Australian Elation, Argentina Clicking Into Gear, and Mexico’s Dramatic Exit

Musa and Ryan discuss the close finish for Group C

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with Australia advancing to the World Cup knockouts for the first time since 2006 (02:41), where they will face Argentina, who cruised through against Poland. Poland was saved by fewer yellow cards and a late Saudi Arabia goal, which eliminated a desperately unlucky Mexico (18:30). France will be waiting for them as they’ve rotated heavily after their defeat against Tunisia, having already topped the group.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

‘Willow’ Episodes 1-2 Reactions

Joanna and Van discuss the premiere of the new Disney+ series

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

The Big Business of Christmas Movies

Matt is joined by Amy Winter, the head of programming at Lifetime, to discuss the explosion of holiday movies over the last decade and why Christmas movies in particular are so popular right now

By Matthew Belloni

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. Plus CFB Coaching Carousel With Bruce Feldman, Tales From the Couch: NBA Reset, and the CFB Top 7.

Plus, Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ loss to the Mavericks and takes a look at the league at the quarter-season mark

By Ryen Russillo

Can the Bengals Beat the Chiefs Again? Plus, Favorite Bets for Sunday’s Slate.

Austin and Warren also explain why they expect Mike White’s success to continue against the Vikings

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Goldbridge Is Back! Maguire Our Best Player and Kane Out?!

Mark Goldbridge returns to the Football Fill-In along with Tubes as we discuss England’s performance in the Wales game

By Ben Foster

A Way-Too-Early 2022 NBA Redraft

What would the 2022 NBA draft look like if teams could get a redo? With the first quarter of the season in the books, we examine which rookies would rise up or slide down the board.

By Kevin O'Connor