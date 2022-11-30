 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England Thoughts and Reassessing Who Might Win This World Cup

The Uncles also chat about the USA, some of the other games this week, and whether what they’ve seen has changed who they think will win the World Cup

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga to discuss England’s win over Wales (01:00) as well as look ahead to the second round, where Gareth Southgate’s side will face Senegal. They also chat about the USA, some of the other games this week, whether what they’ve seen has changed who they think will win the World Cup and, finally, bumping into Samuel Eto’o (34:25).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

