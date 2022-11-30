England Thoughts and Reassessing Who Might Win This World Cup



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga to discuss England’s win over Wales (01:00) as well as look ahead to the second round, where Gareth Southgate’s side will face Senegal. They also chat about the USA, some of the other games this week, whether what they’ve seen has changed who they think will win the World Cup and, finally, bumping into Samuel Eto’o (34:25).

Host: Ian Wright

Guest: Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS