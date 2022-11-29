 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England and USA Advance to Face Senegal and the Netherlands

Plus, the entire Juventus board resigns

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
IR Iran v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin the episode with England and the USA progressing through Group B at the World Cup thanks to wins over Wales and Iran, respectively (05:20). They then talk about their next opponents, Senegal (19:40) and the Netherlands (23:14), who both qualified from Group A. They break down the action from Monday (28:59), and finally chat about the entire Juventus board resigning (41:32).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

