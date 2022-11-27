Spain and Germany’s High-Quality Draw, Canada Go Out, and Could France Go All the Way?

Musa and Ryan chat about Spain and Germany’s 1-1 draw in a brilliant Sunday night game (03:12), as well as Costa Rica’s win over Japan (19:07) making the Group E qualification up for grabs. Canada were the first to be eliminated from Group F, following a defeat against Croatia. Plus, Morocco’s incredible win against Belgium (20:53), Argentina getting back on course (29:43), Robert Lewandowksi’s first World Cup goal (36:40), a huge win for Australia (39:22), and France beating Denmark.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
