Spain and Germany’s High-Quality Draw, Canada Go Out, and Could France Go All the Way?

Musa and Ryan dish about the latest news in the 2022 World Cup

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Musa and Ryan chat about Spain and Germany’s 1-1 draw in a brilliant Sunday night game (03:12), as well as Costa Rica’s win over Japan (19:07) making the Group E qualification up for grabs. Canada were the first to be eliminated from Group F, following a defeat against Croatia. Plus, Morocco’s incredible win against Belgium (20:53), Argentina getting back on course (29:43), Robert Lewandowksi’s first World Cup goal (36:40), a huge win for Australia (39:22), and France beating Denmark.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

