England vs. USA Reaction, Flowers for Tyler Adams, and Shopping With Roy Keane

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to look back at England’s 0-0 draw against an impressive USA side

By Ian Wright
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to look back at England’s 0-0 draw against an impressive USA side (08:26). They chat about England’s lack of dynamism, the USA’s strong midfield, and give flowers to Tyler Adams (13:25). There’s also a bit of a catch-up about how Ian is getting on in Qatar so far, including a shopping trip with Roy Keane.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

