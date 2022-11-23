Japan Joy, Spain Hit Seven, and Giroud’s Leading Role



Musa and Ryan chat about Wednesday’s World Cup games, including Japan’s come-from-behind win over Germany (02:40), Spain hitting seven past Costa Rica (11:01), Belgium escaping with a win against Canada (18:39), and some of Tuesday’s matches. They then chat about some more off-field stuff in the World Cup (29:09) before shouting out the Women’s Champions League, which was taking place at the time of recording, and wrap up briefly with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United and the Glazers putting the club up for sale.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

