Japan Joy, Spain Hit Seven, and Giroud’s Leading Role

Plus, shouting out the Women’s Champions League and reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Wednesday’s World Cup games, including Japan’s come-from-behind win over Germany (02:40), Spain hitting seven past Costa Rica (11:01), Belgium escaping with a win against Canada (18:39), and some of Tuesday’s matches. They then chat about some more off-field stuff in the World Cup (29:09) before shouting out the Women’s Champions League, which was taking place at the time of recording, and wrap up briefly with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United and the Glazers putting the club up for sale.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

