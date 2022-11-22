Saudi Arabia Shock Argentina, England’s Win Over Iran, Flowers for Neco Williams, and More

In the first Wrighty’s House of the World Cup, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat Saudi Arabia’s surprise win over Argentina (1:20) as well as England’s 6-2 win over Iran (14:06). They heap praise on Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and the other England goal scorers, as well as discussing the decision not to wear the One Love armband. Next up, it’s on to Wales, with flowers going to Neco Williams, who played after learning of the death of his grandfather (37:44). They wrap up on Manchester United’s stoppage-time win over Arsenal in the Barclays WSL, with injury worries for Beth Mead and Chelsea going top of the table (45:48).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS