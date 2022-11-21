Wales Salvage a Glorious Draw, Plus Backing Down on the One Love Armband



Musa and Ryan round up the first four games of the tournament, beginning with USA and Wales’s 1-1 draw, featuring a wonderful Timothy Weah goal and a late Gareth Bale penalty (02:34), before looking back at Netherlands’ win over Senegal, England’s win over Iran and Ecuador’s win over hosts Qatar. They then chat about some off the field stuff so far, including Gianni Infantino’s bizarre opening speech and various teams deciding to reverse course and not wear the One Love armband (20:40).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

