In the final episode before the tournament, Musa and Ryan look ahead to the men’s World Cup. They begin with how they are feeling ahead of the tournament, the issues surrounding it, and why it feels like a major point in football’s history (02:50). They then focus on the football itself, chatting about who could win but also how it could be too difficult to call (19:12).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS